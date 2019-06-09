Spokesman-Review Obituaries
Nicole Caroline STAPLES

STAPLES, Nicole Caroline Nicole Caroline Staples was born December 2nd, 1992, in Spokane Wa to her parents Bob and Ronda Gimlen. She passed away on June 2nd, 2019 due to a blood clot complication. She was raised in Liberty Lake and attended Central Valley schools and Spokane Community College for Culinary Arts and Baking school. She met the love of her life Jeremy Staples and was married over four years. Her family acquired Just Chillin in Liberty Lake where Nicole managed the shop with Jeremy. She loved baking their breads, cookies, cakes and cupcakes. They recently visited Seaside Oregon, where she loved to see the ocean. Her activities included watching movies, square dancing, trivia, and hanging out in Coeur d' Alene. She is survived by her parents Bob and Ronda Gimlen; her husband Jeremy Staples; step children Brysen, Dominic, and Madison; sister Amber (Jesse); niece Sawyer; Jeremy's parents Randy and Vickie Staples; and pets Maxx, Bailey, and Tugboat. A Celebration of Life will be held at Pavilion Park in Liberty Lake on Tuesday, June 11th at 6pm. Please share memories of Nicole at www.HennesseyValley.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on June 9, 2019
