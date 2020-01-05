|
|
GADANT-SWEET, Nicole H. (Age 76) Nicole Helen Gadant-Sweet, of Spokane Valley passed away on December 20th, 2019, of natural causes in her home. She was born in Nancy, France on March 21, 1943. Nicole worked in industrial sales for Totem, The Linoleum Shop and Wallflowers. She was a member of Epsilon Sigma Alpha for 11 years, and has a passion for shopping, crafting, traveling and family time. She made a huge difference in everyone's hearts with her generous and giving spirt. She will be deeply missed. Always loved, remembered and treasured by those she leaves behind. She was survived by Jeanne-Marie Spreine (sister), Darell L. Fijalka (son), Bobbi J. Fijalka (daughter-in-law), Pascale M. Fijalka (daughter), grandsons: Birrton Fijalka and Jovani Fijalka, granddaughters: Chantal Reagan, Dominique Reagan, Tailer Fijalka, and Journey Fijalka; great-grandchildren: Natalie Shoop and McKindley Reagan. Burial will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery at 11:00 am on January 9th, 2020, in Spokane, Washington. To leave an online condolence to Nicole's family, please visit our website at www.HennesseyFuneralhomes.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jan. 5, 2020