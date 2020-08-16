LANE, Nicole K. (Boyle) 12/4/72 - 8/7/20 Nikki Lane passed away unexpectedly on August 7, 2020 after a brief illness. She was born in Pullman, WA on December 4, 1972 to Bill and Sandy (Newman) Boyle. Nikki graduated from Central Valley High School and then the University of Washington where she received her Bachelor's degree in Biology. After Nikki received her nursing degree in 1999 from Seattle Pacific University she began her career in pediatrics specializing in pediatric oncology. Nikki and Doug Lane, Jr. were married in 2004 and their daughter Grayce was born in 2005. Nikki participated in many sports and activities; she enjoyed hiking and backpacking, snow skiing, golfing, crafts, swimming in their pool and throwing a good party. Nikki loved decorating and celebrating the holidays and spending time with her family and friends. Nikki volunteered every summer as a nurse at Camp Journey, a week-long overnight camp for children diagnosed with cancer allowing them the opportunity to spend a week in the outdoors and participate in camp activities. She was particularly grateful she was able to share this experience with her daughter Grayce the last four years passing on her amazing ability and desire to care for others. Nikki was predeceased by her father Bill Boyle and her father-in-law Douglas Lane Sr. She is survived by her husband Douglas Lane Jr. and by her daughter Grayce Lane. She is also survived by her mother Sandy Boyle; her brother Jeffrey Boyle, his wife Amy, and their children Zachary and Aubrey; her mother-in-law Renee Lane; her sister-in-law Shannon Lane and her daughter Olivia; and by her half-brother Bill Boyle, Jr. and half-sister Joanne Todd. Nikki will be remembered for her patience, calmness, kind heart, and compassion for others. She was truly a gentle and loving soul, wonderful mother, wife, daughter, aunt and sister. She had a great sense of humor, contagious laugh and was a dear and true friend. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when all can attend. Memorial contributions may be made to Camp Journey at http://rosspoint.org/donations
or check can be made out to Camp Journey and mailed directly to 820 S. Ross Point Rd,, Post Falls, ID 83854.