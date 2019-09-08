PRATT, Nicole Louise (Age 36) September 14, 1982- July 31, 2019 Beloved daughter of Wayne T. Pratt and Louise A. Pratt was taken home on July 31, 2019. She is survived by mom Louise Pratt, brothers Jake Pratt, Wade Pratt (Tammi), sister Tiffany Schira, and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Nicole lived her life to her fullest capacity, loving all of her dear family and friends. Talking and bossing were her love. She loved adventure and always willing to try new things. She was preceded in death by her dad Wayne Pratt, Grandpa Don and Grandma Eleanor and will be laid to rest beside them at 100F Cemetery in Rice, WA A Celebration of her life will he held on her birthday, September 14th, at 11 a.m. at CITY CHURCH, 1047 W. Garland.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Sept. 8, 2019