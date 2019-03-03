Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nild Mary (DiBiagio) BODHOLT. View Sign

BODHOLT, Nilda Mary Nilda Mary (DiBiagio) Bodholt. Passed away peace- fully on Friday, February 22, 2019, in Liberty Lake, Washington surrounded by her family. She was born on October 19, 1933, in Houtzdale, Pennsylvania, to Romeo and Josephine (Gatti) DiBiagio. Nilda graduated from Houtzdale-Woodward-Brisbin High School in 1951. She married Erik Bodholt on May 20, 1961, at St. Lawrence Church in Houtzdale. Prior to Nilda's retirement, she was a manager of an art and gift gallery located in Bellevue, Washington. She enjoyed collectables and antiques. Nilda had a strong faith in her Savior and attended the Catholic church. She loved her grandchildren and enjoyed traveling, gardening, reading, baking with her grandchildren and spending time with her relatives. Nilda was immensely proud of her family, and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. She was one of the kindest people you could meet, and she opened her heart and home to everyone with love.Nilda will be lovingly remembered and missed by many. She is survived by her husband, Erik Bodholt of Liberty Lake, WA; son, Kell (Seanna) of Veradale, WA; brothers, Elmo (Jorunn) DiBiagio of Oslo, Norway, and Anthony DiBiagio of Ellwood City, PA; and grandchildren, Kamryn Bodholt and Michael Bodholt. She was preceded in death by her parents, Romeo DiBiagio and Josephine DiBiagio; brother, Raymond DiBiagio; and sister, Esther Coval. Nilda's family will be holding a small, private gathering. Please share memories of Nilda in her guestbook at

