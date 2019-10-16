ELO, Nina D. (Age 86) Nina passed away after a brief illness. A graduate of Whitworth University, she taught grade school in Spokane for 30 years. After her retirement, she came into her own, teaching several writing and poetry classes in Spokane Senior Centers. Nina also taught ESL classes, bonding with students from numerous countries, sharing several harrowing stories of their lives prior to America. Nina is also a published author, showing her unique sense of humor with the world. In her new journey, she will be greatly missed by the number of people whose lives she has touched over her long career as a dynamic educator. She is survived by her partner of six years, Doug Brown, sister EJ Niles, her three children; Judy, Lyle (Debbie), and Len. She also leaves a grandson, Chris (Yara) and great-grandchildren Lyla and Joe. In lieu of flowers, please give to a local Spokane Charity. Services will be Friday, October 25th at 2pm the South Hill Unity Church, 2900 S. Bernard Street.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 16, 2019