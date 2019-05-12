Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nina ELSEE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ELSEE, Nina Nina Elsee passed away on 2/17/19 in her sleep. She was surrounded by family. Survivors include daughter Renee Elsee, son Robert Elsee, daughter-in-law Kathy Elsee and her grand- children Ryan and Sean Gienapp. Nina was born 6/28/1928 in Covington, KY. She attended Holmes High School. She then attended E. Kentucky State majoring in Mathematics and Physical Ed. She met and married John B.Elsee Feb.1,1951. After being a housewife to get Renee and Robert up and going in life, she taught math and P.E. at Sistersville High School in West Virginia. After moving to Spokane, WA she attended Whitworth College to secure her Masters degree. She then taught math and science at Shaw Jr. High. Later, she worked to secure her Principal Certificate and soon was Vice Principal at Gary Jr. High. She retired and moved to Palm Desert, CA with John. She started working for President Ford part-time in his Palm Desert office. One day Mom was in her home when President Ford arrived unexpectedly . He was there to ask Mom to darn some of his socks, secret service and all. Nina and John became backstage ushers at the McCallum Theatre where they got to meet many of their favorite performers. Nina and John held a big bash for their 50th wedding anniversary in Palm Desert attended by President Ford, his wife Betty and several hundred guests. Sadly John Elsee passed away in 2010. Nina moved back to Spokane to be around her family. She started knitting hats for children with cancer. She did this for several years. She donated thousands of hats. She was featured in the Spokesman-Review for her good work (

ELSEE, Nina Nina Elsee passed away on 2/17/19 in her sleep. She was surrounded by family. Survivors include daughter Renee Elsee, son Robert Elsee, daughter-in-law Kathy Elsee and her grand- children Ryan and Sean Gienapp. Nina was born 6/28/1928 in Covington, KY. She attended Holmes High School. She then attended E. Kentucky State majoring in Mathematics and Physical Ed. She met and married John B.Elsee Feb.1,1951. After being a housewife to get Renee and Robert up and going in life, she taught math and P.E. at Sistersville High School in West Virginia. After moving to Spokane, WA she attended Whitworth College to secure her Masters degree. She then taught math and science at Shaw Jr. High. Later, she worked to secure her Principal Certificate and soon was Vice Principal at Gary Jr. High. She retired and moved to Palm Desert, CA with John. She started working for President Ford part-time in his Palm Desert office. One day Mom was in her home when President Ford arrived unexpectedly . He was there to ask Mom to darn some of his socks, secret service and all. Nina and John became backstage ushers at the McCallum Theatre where they got to meet many of their favorite performers. Nina and John held a big bash for their 50th wedding anniversary in Palm Desert attended by President Ford, his wife Betty and several hundred guests. Sadly John Elsee passed away in 2010. Nina moved back to Spokane to be around her family. She started knitting hats for children with cancer. She did this for several years. She donated thousands of hats. She was featured in the Spokesman-Review for her good work ( http://www.spokesman.com/stories/2018/dec/22/retired-spokane- teacher-knits-crochets-hundreds-of/ Nina was so giving and caring, she will be missed by her relatives and all her friends. God Bless you Mom. We love you. Published in Spokesman-Review on May 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close