STRONG, Nina June (Age 87) Our loving mother, grandmother and friend passed away February 26, 2019. She was born June 17, 1931 in Bonners Ferry, ID. She was preceded in death by her husband Joseph and four children, Victor, Pepe, Sue and Lynette. Nina is survived by nine children, Ernie, Emily, John, Johna, Jimmy, Chico, Carmel, Carmen, Jolyn and her sister Kathy as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A Viewing will be held for her on Wednesday, March 6th from Noon - 5:00 pm at Heritage Funeral Home, 508 N. Government Way, Spokane, WA 99224.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 3, 2019