HENSLEY, Nola Faye (Age 89) Nola Faye Hensley, of Cheney, Wash., passed away, September 4, 2019, of natural causes. Nola was born to parents Alfred and Julia (Hatling) Walker, on January 25, 1930, in Sunnyside, Wash. She was married to Dennis Edward Hensley in 1949, celebrating their 70th anniversary in March 2019. Nola was an avid golfer in her retirement years and enjoyed playing in the Cle Elum Sun Country Ladies' golf club. She was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. Nola is survived by husband Dennis; children Eric Hensley (Cori) and Gwen Powers (Dave); grandchildren Kim Berlin (Mike) and Nicole Hensley; and great-grandchildren Izabelle and Alexis Berlin. CHENEY FUNERAL CHAPEL, CHENEY, WA. Online guest book at cheneyfuneral.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Sept. 15, 2019