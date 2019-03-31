CARTER, Nolan John (Age 73) In Loving Memory of Nolan John Carter, born December 7, 1945 in Chicago, IL. Nolan passed away March 15, 2019 in Spokane, WA. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Katrina and Oliver Carter and his brothers Oliver Carter and Clyde White. Nolan leaves behind four sisters, Aurelia, Pamela, Jeannie, Armalona; sister-in-law, Wanda; several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Nolan was a Marine in the Vietnam War Semper Fi! A Graveside service will be held April 5th 10:30 at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery, 21702 W. Espanola Rd., Medical Lake, WA 99022.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nolan John CARTER.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 31, 2019