HOWELL, Nona Madeline (Potter) (Age 88) Nona Madeline Howell (Potter), incredible wife and extraordinary mother would like to let you know that her work here on earth is done. She received a call, a sort of an offer you can't refuse, for an appointment from which she will not be returning. This assignment comes with a huge sign-on bonus, a reunion with family, friends and pets she has not seen in a long time. Job security is exactly 110 percent. Her new mission takes her to a wonderful place where she will be socializing, dancing, gardening, baking and reading to her heart's content. Music, laughter and love and a great game of computer solitaire are guaranteed. She left detailed instructions for children to celebrate her mission here, which has now been completed. Nona was promoted on January 19 2019 at the tender age of 88. Family waiting behind to continue her legacy are her children Cheri, Gordon (Neorla) and Garth, and well-loved grandchildren. Nona is also survived by her loving sisters Virginia, Shirley Anne, Beverly and Patricia, numerous nieces and nephews and too many friends to count. Her beloved husband Harry just met her at the Rainbow Bridge and they are scanning the horizon for their faithful dogs Smokey, Slim, Katie, Sugar and Spike. We want to let her know that she did a great job here and wish her a safe journey. We will remember her smile, her warmth, her energy, her love for life, baking, the Zags, candy, and her family including her loyal dog Sugar. She worked very hard all her life and she made a difference in the lives of many. We loved her very much. In lieu of cards or flowers, donations to the following would be gratefully appreciated: Spokane Humane Society, Double J Dog Ranch, Epilepsy Foundation Northwest.

