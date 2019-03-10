PETERSON, Nora A. It is with sad hearts that the family of Nora A. Peterson announces her passing on March 3, 2019 after a long and courageously fought illness. Nora was born in Spokane, WA on July 22, 1946 to Lightner and Christine Barton. Nora lived most of her life in the Spokane and Cheney area and was residing in Cheney at the time of her passing. Nora worked for Kmart for over 35 years until her retirement last year. She enjoyed reading, traveling, camping and spending time with family. Nora and her husband Ron, (who preceded her in death) were active with the Cheney American Legion for many years. Nora leaves behind her sister Barb Bush of Cheney, WA, her children Elaina, Carl, Jim and wife Pam, John and wife Darcie, Kandy and wife Margie, 11 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren along with numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. As Nora desired, a memorial BBQ will be held later this year at the family home. Cheney Funeral Chapel, Cheney, WA. Online guest book at cheneyfuneral.com
Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 10, 2019