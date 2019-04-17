Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nora Irene WOODS. View Sign

WOODS, Nora Irene (Age 90) Nora was born in Greeley, CO on February 5, 1929 to Daniel Harold and Mary Gladwyn (Briscoe) Kerbs. Nora was welcomed into the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on April 12, 2019. Our sweet Nora, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt; she could preach a sermon with just a smile. She could do ministry with just a hug. She could make the forces of evil tremble and heaven rejoice with her prayers! She is now among the great cloud of witnesses cheering us on. We who knew her are recipients of her prayers. She ran her race well and she has passed a baton of faith to us! The greatest thing we can do to honor her is to fix our eyes on Jesus she loved so much and finish our race well. It is not goodbye but "til we meet again". Nora was preceded in death by her beloved Bill Sr.; and three sons, Danny, Donald, and Bill Jr. Nora is survived by four daughters and one son: Kathy (Ron) Hill, Mickey (Edward) Dudley, Loretta Peterson, Laurie Hitt, and Fred (Kitty) Woods plus numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Mary Joan (Jim) Carson and Gladwyn (Phil) Collier; and two brothers, Melvin (Joan) Kerbs and Sam (Wanda) Kerbs. Viewing will be held Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 11am-4pm. A service will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019 at 1:00pm at Heritage Funeral Home followed by a graveside service at Fairmount Memorial Park.

