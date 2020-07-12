AMICARELLA, Nora Jean On July 4th, 2020, Nora passed away at home after a short battle with lung cancer. She was born in Wapato WA September 19, 1941 and was the only daughter of James and Vanceanita Humphrey. She had two brothers, James O'Hara and Ken Humphrey. As a young girl, Nora helped support her family picking fruit at various orchards. Nora was raised in Blue Crick where she attended her grade school years in the little Addy School House. The family moved to Spokane during her High School years where she attended North Central. There she met an Aunt of the Amicarella family, who introduced her to Dad (Johnny). They married in 1958 and raised their three kids in the Minnehaha area. She worked various jobs but was most proud of the thirteen years as the Shipping and Receiving Manager at the Kmart Corporation and working alongside her son at Amicarella's Produce. Mom was an amazing Nonnie "Grannie" and there was never a time she didn't have one or more of the grandbabies tagging along. The grandkids were the love and joy of her life, as well as her dog Gracie. She was a superior athlete who excelled in softball playing 3rd base for over 25 years. She was an excellent coach, gardener, and painter. Her home and yard were always immaculate. If there was ever a friend, loved one or pet that was ill she would be the one to nurse them back to health. Mom was a very quiet person who liked to sit back and observe, but if there was something she saw or heard that she didn't agree with she'd hold no punches and she'd let you know about it. Mom lived her life her way, with no regrets. You could always count on her strength and support when ever needed. Mom is already missed. She leaves behind her children, grandchildren, extended family and friends. Son Jerry (Ginny), granddaughter Tia (Aaron), with great-grandchildren, Hannah and Maya; granddaughter Peggy (Chris) and yet to be born great-grandson. Daughter Patti Murray (Norm), grandchildren, Megan, Matthew and great-granddaughter Gianna. Son Robert, granddaughter Jordan (Curtis), great-grandchildren, Aidrian, Parker, Blakelyn, Lucas, grandson John (Danielle) great-grandson Dax, and granddaughter Tori. Heartfelt thanks to a longtime friend Marsha Martello, for the many days and nights of meeting Mom's needs, keeping her company and being her friend to the end. Open Services for family and friends will be held at St. Aloysius Church, 330 E. Boone on Thursday, July 16th at noon, followed by a graveside service at Holy Cross Cemetery, 7200 N. Wall. Reception to follow at Mamma Mia's Restaurant, 420 W. Francis. Online memorial page: www.holycrossofspokane.org