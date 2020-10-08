1/1
Nora Lou (Moore) TURPIN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nora's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TURPIN, Nora Lou Nora Lou Moore Turpin born February 6, 1950 to Harold and Ruth (Lacy) Moore in St. Ignatius, Montana. Nora passed on October 3, 2020. Nora was always on the move. Her family moved to Spokane when she was a child, where she later met and married the love of her life Dale Richard Turpin. Following his career, they raised their family moving to California, Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, Ohio and then back home to Spokane in 2009. While she missed her extended family, she loved the adventure they were on and made their current location not just a place to live, but a place that always felt like home. Family was very important to Nora and she was happy to be able to retire in Spokane near her brothers and sisters, Dick, Jeanie, Janet, Judy, Hal and Pat. Nora was a true homemaker. She could most often be found in the kitchen, flower beds, or garden and loved canning, planning her next project or simply reading a book. She enjoyed cooking with her children and grandchildren and always had fresh baked cookies and candies around. The quintessential "cook" she always had ingredients on hand to whip up any meal requested and took pride in being Dale's "cook". She never missed the opportunity to prepare a special meal for a birthday and made the most delicious holiday treats. Known as "the cake lady," she spent many years baking and decorating beautiful creations for birthdays, special events and weddings. Nora loved to craft and was always working on some new idea. Her creativity was seen in her complex gingerbread houses, cross stitch, Christmas ornaments, sewing and so much more. She was not afraid of trying any craft and excelling at it. She is preceded in death by her brother Richard "Dick" Moore and sister Janet (Moore) Kondratowicz and her parents Ruth and Harold Moore. She is survived by her loving husband Dale Richard Turpin of 50 wonderful years, three sons and two daughters; Sons: Ian and Paige Turpin (Ethan, Alyssa), Sean and Melissa Turpin (Samantha, Brittany, Hannah, Gabriel, Emma, Lillyn, Aaron, Brayden, Emi), Craig Turpin and Katie Shapiro. Daughters: Keisa and Adam Haines (Ryleigh, Alexxis and Reagan) and Vicki Leavey (Nicol, Jake, Taylor and Kolbi). A celebration of life will be held at the family home in Spokane for friends and family on Saturday, October 10th from 1:00 p.m. 5:00 p.m.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved