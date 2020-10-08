TURPIN, Nora Lou Nora Lou Moore Turpin born February 6, 1950 to Harold and Ruth (Lacy) Moore in St. Ignatius, Montana. Nora passed on October 3, 2020. Nora was always on the move. Her family moved to Spokane when she was a child, where she later met and married the love of her life Dale Richard Turpin. Following his career, they raised their family moving to California, Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, Ohio and then back home to Spokane in 2009. While she missed her extended family, she loved the adventure they were on and made their current location not just a place to live, but a place that always felt like home. Family was very important to Nora and she was happy to be able to retire in Spokane near her brothers and sisters, Dick, Jeanie, Janet, Judy, Hal and Pat. Nora was a true homemaker. She could most often be found in the kitchen, flower beds, or garden and loved canning, planning her next project or simply reading a book. She enjoyed cooking with her children and grandchildren and always had fresh baked cookies and candies around. The quintessential "cook" she always had ingredients on hand to whip up any meal requested and took pride in being Dale's "cook". She never missed the opportunity to prepare a special meal for a birthday and made the most delicious holiday treats. Known as "the cake lady," she spent many years baking and decorating beautiful creations for birthdays, special events and weddings. Nora loved to craft and was always working on some new idea. Her creativity was seen in her complex gingerbread houses, cross stitch, Christmas ornaments, sewing and so much more. She was not afraid of trying any craft and excelling at it. She is preceded in death by her brother Richard "Dick" Moore and sister Janet (Moore) Kondratowicz and her parents Ruth and Harold Moore. She is survived by her loving husband Dale Richard Turpin of 50 wonderful years, three sons and two daughters; Sons: Ian and Paige Turpin (Ethan, Alyssa), Sean and Melissa Turpin (Samantha, Brittany, Hannah, Gabriel, Emma, Lillyn, Aaron, Brayden, Emi), Craig Turpin and Katie Shapiro. Daughters: Keisa and Adam Haines (Ryleigh, Alexxis and Reagan) and Vicki Leavey (Nicol, Jake, Taylor and Kolbi). A celebration of life will be held at the family home in Spokane for friends and family on Saturday, October 10th from 1:00 p.m. 5:00 p.m.



