Norbert "Stubby" SCHWAHN (1935 - 2019)
Obituary
SCHWAHN, Norbert "Stubby" Stubby passed away on October 5, 2019 at the age of 84. He was born April 10, 1935 in Killdeer, ND to Klemens and Ann Schwahn. On July 2, 1955 he married the love of his life, Darlene Hartman, and they were happily married for 54 1/2 years. They raised three children together. Norbert had a passion for house building and owned his own company called Contemporary Homes and for 30 years he built houses in Washington, Idaho, Montana and North Dakota. Norbert and Darlene went on to own a Montgomery Wards and two different convenience stores in Ephrata and Moses Lake, WA. He was known for his quick wit and sense of humor. He had a competitive nature and all-around athletic abilities. Norbert was preceded in death by his wife Darlene; son Kurt; father Klemens; step dad and mom Oscar and Ann Stenerson; brothers Kenny, Virgil, Leo; and sister-in-law Donna. He is survived by his partner Karen Brumbly; children Karma (John) Rouse, Damon (Bobbi); grandchildren Juston (Lisa) Rouse, Jaclyn Rouse, Wendy (Chris) Wright, David (Felicia) Schwahn, James (Alissa) Schwahn, Tyler (Brant) Schwahn; 11 great-grandchildren; sisters Jean and Helen; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019 at St. Josephs Cemetery Chapel on Trent Ave in the Spokane Valley at noon. Reception to follow at Café 19 in the Liberty Lake Business Park, 22425 E. Appleway Ave., Liberty Lake, WA.
Published in Spokesman-Review from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
