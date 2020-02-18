Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Noreen Joy GROH. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GROH, Noreen Joy (1935 - 2020) Just ask Noreen and she would tell you she was "the most blessed person in the world". Born April 15, 1935, Noreen Joy Scrupps, she was raised in Odessa, WA by parents Henry "Hank" and Lydia. Joined three years later by sister, Margie. She graduated from Odessa High School. Noreen grew up a rancher/farmer's daughter. She was a rodeo queen who caught the eye of her (late) husband, Frank Groh Jr. A handsome wheat farmer, who also ran a gravel business and loved her dearly. During their 58 years of marriage, they were very active in their community, enjoying tennis, skiing, traveling and entertaining family and friends. They were big fans of the Odessa Tigers, Utah Jazz and EWU Eagles. Noreen worked in the local drug store, was very active in their church, helped start the Odessa Healthcare Foundation and spearheaded their annual wine tasting and auction. Serving her Lord and volunteering were foremost in her life. Though Frank and Noreen did not have any of their own children, their nieces and nephews filled that place in their hearts. Noreen was called home by her Lord on Friday, February 14th, 2020. She was able to spend Valentine's Day in the arms of her beloved Frankie. Noreen is survived by sister Marjorie Schell, nieces Cindy (Manny) Hemmerling, Shawn (Todd) Claypool, Roberta (Steve) Telecky. Nephews Greg Buchmann and Scott (Chris) Buchmann. Numerous great- and great-great-nieces and nephews. All were blessed with her unconditional love. Memorials in Noreen's memory may be made to the Odessa Hospital Foundation, Heritage Church, or the Eastern Athletic Foundation (EWU). A funeral service will be held in Odessa, Thursday, February 20th at 11:00 AM at the Heritage Church, 302 S. 1st with burial following at the Odessa Cemetery. Afterward, please join us to reminisce and have lunch, provided in the church fellowship hall. Fond memories of Sympathy may be shared at

