DYE, Norma Louise (Densley/ Arthurs) "Lou" Norma "Lou" Dye (Densley/ Arthurs), resident of Spokane, WA passed away on September 14, 2019. Lou has a twin sister and they were born on October 31, 1947 and grew up in Walla Walla, WA. Lou worked in the healthcare industry all of her career. She is survived by her husband Mike Dye; brother Tom Arthurs; son Jeff Densley; daughters Shelley Cloy, Sheena Sanner, Danielle Dye, Cristin Wilhelm; and grandkids Kevan Cloy, Deandra Cloy, Austin Densley, Halli Densley, Reese, and Timmy in addition to many cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, in-laws and countless friends. We will all miss this beautiful lady! A Celebration of Life service will be held on October 5th at 11:00am at the Indian Trail Church at 9010 N. Indian Trail Rd., Spokane, WA 99208. All are welcome and flowers can be sent to the Church.

