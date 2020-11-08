LINDSAY, Norma Glee (Age 91) Norma Glee Lindsay, 91, of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, passed away October 24, 2020 in her home with her son, Scott, by her side. She was born June 20, 1929 to Benny and Stella Straalsjoe in Elk River, Idaho. Norma graduated from Coeur d'Alene High school and then attended Kenman Business College, where she excelled in secretarial skills. She worked at Kaiser Aluminum as the plant manager's personal secretary for several years before she married and started her family. Norma was an avid golfer and played on courses all over the United States. She had a wicked short game and while her opponents might out-drive her, she was a force to be reckoned with around the green. She loved sports of all kinds and if there was a game televised, you could be sure she had it on. Norma was a member of Avondale Golf Course for many years and played on the women's league well into her 80s. It grieved her when she was unable to play anymore. Mumsie, as she was affectionately called by her children and loved ones, is survived by her sons Mark (and Julie) Bafus Kennewick, WA and Scott (and Paula) Gookstetter CDA, Idaho, grandchildren Dana (and Ed) Lisenbee, Jackie (and Mike) Hagerman, Robert Bafus and Jason (and Ksenia) Gookstetter. Also great-grandchildren Stella, Hayes, and Ashlyn. She is preceded in death by her parents, her beloved sister, Beverly (Bevie), and the love of her life, Bob Griffin. It was Norma's wish that her family and loved ones celebrate her life with a Wake. Due to the time of year and Coronavirus restrictions, it was decided to wait until summer of 2021 when we can honor her as she deserves to be. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Auburn Crest Hospice, 1221 W. Ironwood Dr. #102, Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814.



