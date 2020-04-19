|
CASPER, Norma Grace 9/2/1932-3/28/2020 Beloved wife, mother, sister and grandmother, Norma "Grace" Casper passed away peacefully March 28, 2020. The second of six children to Vivian Atkin McAllister and Grace Chatwin McAllister, Grace was born September 2, 1932 in Salt Lake City, UT. She was raised in Salt Lake with her siblings Jane, Mary, Kitty, Viv and Bob. Their father passed away tragically in a car accident in 1942 when Grace was only nine years old. Despite hardships with a widowed mother in the 40s, Grace, her four sisters and baby brother grew up happy in a tiny red house surrounded by joy and love. Young and in love, Grace married Robert Joseph Hinnenkamp and moved to the Deer Park/Spokane area where they raised their four children Craig, Karyl, Joseph, and Elizabeth. They later divorced. She remarried Delmar Rulon Casper in 1978. They spent many of their married years living in the Vancouver, WA area and later moved to Spokane, WA to be near Grace's children and grandchildren. Grace and Del were happily married for 42 years. Del passed away September 23, 2019. Grace loved sewing, baking, candy making, musicals, the beach, hummingbirds, puppies, shopping, and gardening. She especially enjoyed any time spent with family and loved Christmas time the most. She was an amazing grandmother, particularly adored by her granddaughters Ann, Katie, Allison, and Rachel. Patient and playful, she taught them to slow down, take deep breaths, and quite literally smell the roses. She could always be counted on for funny cards, makeup giveaways, coconut cake, TJ Maxx treasures, and annual shipments of homemade fudge and Cougar Gold cheese. Many special memories were made through the years ranging from sleepovers at Grandma's house to watching The Wizard of Oz on repeat to shopping sprees to Girls Weekends spent on the Oregon Coast to being a part of her granddaughters' weddings. They are better women for having known her and will miss her forever. Grace is preceded in death by her husband Delmar R. Casper, parents Vivian and Grace McAllister, sisters Jane Heidler, Mary Hall, Kathryn Jones, and brother Bob McAllister as well as her son Joseph Hinnenkamp and daughter Karyl Ulvin. Grace is survived by her sister Vivian McAllister; brother John Kilmer; son Craig Hinnenkamp; and daughter Elizabeth "Lisa" Fortney as well as numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Her family would like to thank the amazing medical staff at Sullivan Park and Optum Health for their support and compassion over the past two years caring for Grace through her final days. Please share your memories of Grace on her Tribute Wall at www.HennesseyValley.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 19, 2020