STAHLY, Norma J. It is with great sadness we announce the loss of Norma Stahly. She passed away quietly in Yakima on July 20. Norma was born in Asotin, Washington on March 22, 1925 to Rex and Grace Tuttle, with an older brother John and a younger sister Sally. Growing up on a farm, she loved to say she rode her horse every day until she left for college - even riding to school. She attended Washington State, then University of Washington majoring in Home Economics. After her family moved to Arden she met George Stahly. When he returned from service in World War II, they married August 26, 1946. They had 71 years of wonderful memories until his passing in 2017. Norma loved to travel. They were able to travel around the US and abroad. They took many cruises and she was always ready to go again. Somehow she found the time to garden, can fruit, cook, swim three times a week, play bridge every Tuesday night with her lifelong friends Martha Thill, Phyllis Haag, and Mina Hougland. She learned to china paint from Mae Redelings and took lessons for years. She painted thousands of pieces including complete sets of china for all four children. She won blue ribbons every year at the fair for her artistry. She continued to grow in her faith, reading her bible, hosting bible study classes, and faithfully attending church. Norma joined and served in many organizations including Athenium, 8-ll, Mount Carmel Hospital Axillary, Women's Republicans, Soroptimist's, and Rebekah Lodge. Family was important to her. All her grandchildren came to Colville to spend summers with Grandma Norma and Grampa George. She loved having them visit and made every day special. Those visits were as special to her as they were to the children. She is survived by her four children, Kathy Otto (Rick), Janet Heritage (Russell), Ed Stahly (Pam), and Rex Stahly (Leslie). She is also survived by eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren, as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. The family would like thank the staff of Parkview Senior Living and Elmcroft of Chesterly for their kindness and friendship during her final years. A family graveside service was held for Mrs. Norma J. Stahly at the Highland Cemetery in Colville, WA. Memorial contributions may be given to the Mount Carmel Auxiliary, 982 E. Columbia, Colville, WA 99114. Please visit the online memorial and sign the guestbook at www.danekasfuneralchapel.com
