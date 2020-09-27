ROBB, Norma Janet (Wilcox) Norma Janet (Wilcox) Robb was born in Enid, OK on July 7, 1924 to John and Eva (DePugh) Wilcox. Norma passed peacefully on September 14, 2020, at the age of 96, in Spokane, WA. She grew up in Seiling, OK and had two sisters, Narda and Carla and one brother, Mike (deceased). She graduated from Seiling Senior High School on May 13, 1942. After spending a year at a Trade School, she decided on a career in nursing and attended the School of Nursing at Enid General Hospital in Enid, OK. Norma later met and married Glenn Dale Robb on June 20, 1947 and moved to Spokane, WA, Glenn's hometown, where they started a family and raised two daughters and one son. Norma and Glenn had 48 years together before she had to say her goodbyes to her loving husband on October 31, 1995. Now living in Washington Norma decided to get her nursing license and was awarded the Licensed Practical Nurse Certificate from the State of Washington on December 10, 1956. Norma did not return to nursing right away as she decided to stay home and care for her children. When she returned to nursing, she worked at numerous hospitals in the Spokane area and received numerous commendations and certificates in support of her nursing career. She later decided to go into another field of care and finished out her career at the nursing facility, Hawthorne Manor for over 20 years before her retirement in 1988. Outside of nursing, which she enjoyed for many years, Norma loved to garden, spend time with family, she loved all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved her many dogs she had over the years and enjoyed going camping, going to yard sales and to thrift stores, especially with her daughter Glenda. Norma had an extraordinarily strong faith and enjoyed reading her bible. Norma is survived by her children, Glenda Huntington, Barbara Bentley, and Sam Robb (Kathy); her grandchildren Joann Schilling, Kimberly Bentley, Mike Robb, and Marc Robb; sisters, Narda (Jon) Caton and Carla Sullivan; and numerous nieces and nephews. Norma was heartbroken with the passing of two of her grandsons, Davey Dutt and Danny Bentley. Due to COVID-19 services and a celebration of Norma's life will be planned for a later date. Our family would like to thank the caregivers at North Point Village for the many years of care Norma received and most recently a heartfelt thank you to the numerous individuals from Horizon Hospice for their time spent and care given to our beloved Norma.



