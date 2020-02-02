Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norma Jean (Amerman) DAVID. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DAVID, Norma Jean (Amerman) (Age 72) Jeanne, as family and friends knew her, loved the beauty of nature and loving and caring for her family. Jeanne was born Whitehall, MT and raised in Butte, MT. As the eldest of six children (she was the Queen Bee), Jeanne loved and was loved by each of her siblings. Jeanne received her high school diploma from Butte high in 1966, where she had many friends. Jeanne then worked and received her RT certification from Saint Vincent's Hospital in Billings, Montana. This is where she met her husband of 49 years, Delbert David. With Del, Jeanne was blessed with four devoted, and properly raised, children. Robert, her eldest son, she loved to go out to lunch with for a visit. Brandi, her eldest daughter, she loved to yik-yak on the phone or text about the days events. Matthew (Matt), she loved watching her favorite weekly shows and the classic black-and-white movies. Laura, her little "punkin", she enjoyed reminiscing about some of their adventures that had gone awry. For over 20 years Jeanne was a hard working stay-at-home mother. When needed, Jeanne bravely went back to work as an x-ray and bone density tech, retiring six years ago. Jeanne's pride and joy were her six amazing grandchildren (Emily, Corinne, Brennan, Ryan, Jack, and Jacob). Each year on their birthday she loved to take them for a special birthday dinner of their choosing. Jeanne's favorite holiday was Christmas. Her tree was loaded to its max with her precious ornaments of all kinds. With years of encouragement from her children she eventually quit overloading the tree with tinsel, which usually was the cat's favorite toy. She especially loved spending the holiday with her family. Jeanne had a caring and nurturing personality. Her love of telling stories, no matter how long it took, made everyone she met an instant friend to her. Jeanne's favorite hobbies included traveling, the arts and music, peaceful gardening, and watching the wild birds and humming birds feed at the feeders. Jeanne had a love for the silver screen enjoying the romance and comedy of early Hollywood. Jeanne also loved a good cup of tea paired with whatever book she was reading at the time. One of her favorite pastimes was having a raucous family game night with lots of hearty laughter and camaraderie. Her enthusiasm and love for fireworks was met with oohs and ahhs, and there was never a parade she didn't clap at. Jeanne, mom, you will forever be the wind beneath our wings, but now it's time for you to soar. We love you endlessly. A non-denominational celebration of life for Jeanne will be held Saturday, February 8th, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 14111 E. 16th Ave., Spokane Valley, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to be made to the Guild School or Wishing Star Foundation.

