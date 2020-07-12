DYKES, Norma Jean Norma Jean Dykes, 80, passed away at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane WA, with her son and daughter by her side on June 17, 2020. Born in Wenatchee, WA on August 20, 1939 to parents Gertrude and Don Sanford she was raised in Seattle after her mother married Jacob "Jake" Miller, Norma's step-father. She was the oldest child with sisters Marilyn and Melody and brother Henry. Norma was a lifelong Washingtonian, attending Holy Names Academy, Roosevelt High School and the University of Washington where she studied journalism. It was at the University of Washington that Norma met Bruce Dykes. They were married in 1962 and had two children, Lisa and Allen. Family was everything to Norma. She loved being a full-time mom to Lisa and Allen. She loved family gatherings, especially Holiday gatherings where she kept family traditions alive. She made everything special and magical. She loved local sports and was a Husky football season ticket holder for 58 years. She loved travel, having enjoyed multiple cruises, trips to Rome, Paris and Amsterdam. She had a voracious appetite for reading and never shied away from a crossword. Norma is preceded in death by her parents, step-father and granddaughter. She is survived by her two children Lisa (Worth) Norton, Allen (Shelley) Dykes; sisters Marilyn (Dan) McCormick, Melody (Jim) Rucci and brother Henry (Stacia) Miller, four granddaughters, two great-grandsons and numerous nieces, nephew and grand-nephews. Norma's family would like to thank the entire staff at Sacred Heart for their compassion and loving care. Norma will forever be loved and missed. Private services will be held at a date to be determined at Holyrood Cemetery in Seattle.



