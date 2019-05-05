Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norma Jean HOLDAAS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HOLDAAS, Norma Jean (Age 89) A memorial service for Norma Jean Holdaas, of Liberty Lake (formerly of Coeur d'Alene) will be Friday, May 10, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Yates Funeral Home in Coeur d'Alene located at 744 N. 4th Street. Interment will be at Forest Cemetery. Arrangements are provided by Yates Funeral Home. On-line condolences and registry may be found at www.yatesfuneralhomes.com . Norma Jean Holdaas was born August 18, 1929 in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho and on April 29, 2019 passed into the arms of her Lord and Savior at Guardian Angel Homes in Liberty Lake, Washington at the age of 89. She is predeceased by her parents, Rubye (Wylie) Capato and Turner Davis. Also preceding her in death were her son, Terry Smith; step-daughter, Melinda Holdaas-Lovell; and her husbands, William Smith, Webb Minch and Melvin Holdaas and several cousins. Norma spent her younger years in the Huetter, ID area where many of her relatives also resided. As an adult, she worked in various office positions the last as Vice President of Sales for Unique Zipper Company in Seattle, WA. In this position she traveled extensively in the United States setting up new offices and hiring new personnel. She enjoyed a good game of cards, bowling and in retirement took up golf. She had the distinction of hitting the floating green while playing the Coeur D'Alene golf course. For many years she and Mel had a second home in Sun Lakes, Arizona where they spent the winter months golfing. Norma was a long time member of the Lutheran Church and was also a Lady Lion serving as president of the Lady Lions in Post Falls. She had sparkling big blue eyes and was always immaculately dressed for any occasion. She was a caring, vibrant, witty, strong-willed, independent woman and carried these traits to the end. Norma is survived by her son, Marc Minch of Coeur d'Alene, granddaughter, Jeannette Lovell-Silva; grandson, Byron Lovell and two great grandchildren. She is also survived by cousins, Leif Hovland, Pat Wiley, Anice Snyder and Bette Morris, and longtime friend Elizabeth Lind. We would like to acknowledge and thank Guardian Angel Homes and the staff at Tudor, particularly Denton, Katie, Anthony, Raelyn and Lauren for her exceptional care this past year. We also thank Hospice of Spokane, Laura, Carlhan and Marianna for their care and support during this time. We couldn't have done it without you. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice of Spokane, P.O. Box 2215, Spokane, WA 99210, in memory of Norma, or a , would be appreciated. Published in Spokesman-Review from May 5 to May 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

