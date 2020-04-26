Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norma Joyce McCormick (Osterhout) WILKINSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WILKINSON, Norma Joyce McCormick (Osterhout) (Age 93) September 27, 1926 - April 18, 2020 NORMA JOYCE WILKINSON McCORMICK left this mortal journey on April 18, 2020 peacefully in her sleep at her home in St. George, Utah. She was born in Declo, Idaho on September 27, 1926 to Terry Eugene Osterhout and Sarah Arvilla Hall Osterhout. She married Earl Conner December 5, 1942 and Ronald and Lauana were born to that marriage. She married Hugh Wilkinson on April 26, 1948 and Karl, Harold, Dianna, Michael, Paul and David came over the next nine years. She had her hands full! They were willing hands, creative hands and most importantly, caring hands. She worked hard but never complained-at least not out loud. Her fudge, homemade jams and bread and 1000s of bottles of canned fruit made her family happy! She had a strong faith and love of the gospel of Jesus Christ and lived it every day. She was a great example of service and unconditional love to all who had the blessing of knowing her. She worked many long hours as a cook in restaurants to help support her family. Eventually, she owned several restaurants and still found time to take care of her family...don't know how much sleep she gotShe served in many leadership roles in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints including as the women's Relief Society President for many years. Her unwavering love of her family was and still is felt by all of us. Her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren saw a Christ Like woman who loved each one and whose joy was multiplied each time one was born. In the words of one grandson she was "a pioneer, a woman of faith". Another just posted that "I miss her already!" The many paintings and quilts she created will be appreciated for generations to come. Later in life, she married and is survived by Thomas McCormick, her sister Betty Lee and her children Ron Conner (Cheryl) Lauana Conner Heffley, Karl Wilkinson (Tamy) Harold Wilkinson(Patti) son in law Michael Cook, Paul Wilkinson (Paula). Her husband Hugh and children, Dianna, Mike and David preceded her through the veil of mortality as did too many grandchildren. We wake up now and there is a void in the world and in our hearts but the memories of her goodness will always be our treasure. There will be a memorial in Spokane, WA later as we can again gather together.

