NIESCHULZ, Norma Joyce (Age 96) Norma Joyce Nieschulz was born on September 22, 1922 and passed away peacefully on August 30, 2019. She is survived by her son, Robert W. Nieschulz, three grand- children, Christian Olson, Danielle Olson and Liz Kline as well several great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Harold Nieschulz and her daughter Pamella Joyce Olson and several other loved ones along her journey. Norma was a strong, loving, witty, fun and caring spirit who loved animals and children above all else. She is a guiding light to everyone she loved and her presence on earth will be deeply missed

NIESCHULZ, Norma Joyce (Age 96) Norma Joyce Nieschulz was born on September 22, 1922 and passed away peacefully on August 30, 2019. She is survived by her son, Robert W. Nieschulz, three grand- children, Christian Olson, Danielle Olson and Liz Kline as well several great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Harold Nieschulz and her daughter Pamella Joyce Olson and several other loved ones along her journey. Norma was a strong, loving, witty, fun and caring spirit who loved animals and children above all else. She is a guiding light to everyone she loved and her presence on earth will be deeply missed Published in Spokesman-Review on Sept. 8, 2019

