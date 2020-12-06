MULLEN, Norma L. Norma Mullen, a most precious and cherished wife, mother, grandmother and sister, died on December 3, 2020 in Spokane, Washington. She received the sacraments of the Roman Catholic Church and each was a significant event in her life. Norma was a convert to the church. She grew up in Stockton, California and attended the San Joaquin General Hospital School of Nursing, graduating in 1961. Norma was commissioned a First Lt. in the United States Air Force. (1962-1964) At this time, she met John Duffy Mullen, also a First Lt., and they married in 1963. She was devoted to her family, her country and to her God. Norma had an Irish heart, and the best time she ever had in her life, was when she and Duffy traveled to Ireland. The grandchildren referred to her as 'Morn-O" and she felt honored and special each time she heard that name. She is survived by her husband, John Duffy Mullen. Two sons: Joseph (Hood River, Oregon) and Michael (Roseann) (Palisades Park, New Jersey) and one daughter, Mary Mullen (Mercer Island, Washington) Her children were her treasure. Six grandchildren: Jack, Kylie, Joey and Molly Mazure and Spencer and Jun Mullen. Her grandchildren were her reward. Norma is also survived by her first and most loved friend, her sister Jo Anne (Al Giovannoni), step-sister, Clareen Fiormonte, and cousins Jim (Rosemary) and Suzanne (decd). Vigil will be Friday, December 11, 2020 at 7pm. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 11am. Both services will be at Assumption Catholic Church, West 2624 Indian Trail Road, Spokane, WA. In lieu of flowers, please consider making memorial donations to the Assumption Parish Catholic School: West 2624 Indian Trail Road, Spokane, WA, 99208 (www.assumptioncatholic.org
). Please visit her online memorial page at www.holycrossofspokane.org
to leave a message of condolence. Norma's Spiritual life has only begun! Rest in Peace, Dear Wife and Mother!