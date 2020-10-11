LALLY, Norma Lorene (Ross) Norma Lorene (Ross) Lally was born on August 10, 1932 in Crawford, Nebraska to Edward Cephus Ross and Maybelle Blanche (Lively) Ross. She was raised by her maternal grandparents, Roy and Alma Lively in Buhl, Idaho. Norma died of natural causes, surrounded by her loved ones, in Spokane, Washington on October 6, 2020 at the age of 88. Norma was married to Robert Edward Lally for 32 years. They had four children: Robyn Carol Rochat (Vancouver, WA), Timothy Jon Lally (Shreveport, LA), Jeffrey Alan Lally (Mountain Home, ID) and Gregory Roy Lally (Spokane, WA). She had five grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. Norma spent many wonderful years with her partner George Horton Jr., (Las Vegas, NV) and considered him the love of her life. Norma proudly served in the Women in the Air Force (WAF) from 1950 to 1954 attaining the rank of Staff Sergeant. She earned her BA and MA degrees from Boise State University. For much of her adult life she worked as a Public Affairs Officer for the United States Government, retiring in Las Vegas, Nevada and then relocating to Spokane, Washington in 2010. Norma was well traveled, spending time in both Europe and Asia. She was a lifetime member of Marines Memorial Club, The American Legion and Mensa International. She was also a charter member of Women in Military Service of America. Norma was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Blanche, her half-sister, Mary Ellen, her infant son, Timmy Jon and her life partner, George. At her request, there will be no memorial service. Memorial contributions can be made to the veteran's charity of your choice
. Norma loved and was loved. She will be greatly missed.