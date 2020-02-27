|
|
BAUCH, Norma Marie Daughter, Sister, Friend, Wife, Mom, Grandma, and Great-Grandma. Born January 1, 1933 and met our Lord on February 22, 2020. She loved Jesus! Norma was a kind and forgiving woman. She would give you her last dollar in her wallet if you asked. She laughed often and forgave always. She would genuinely give you anything you needed that she had to give. She Worshipped God. Norma married the love of her life, Vern Bauch. Their lives were not always roses, but they built a beautiful garden. Norma raised seven children with love, respect, and morals. She taught us all well. She passed at her best age of 87. Great life, long stories! She was a happy loving woman. Norma saw the best in everyone even when we weren't at our best. She will be missed deeply. Norma dreaded flying but overcame her fears to spend lots of quality time with family on vacations in many states. She Traveled! Norma was a creative woman, always keeping busy making home-made clothes and crafts, sewing, quilting, crocheting and knitting. She never seemed to rest. Mom retired after 27 years as a Head Cook at St. Aloysius School. She loved her job and all the children. She was a great support and loving wife to her husband for 63 years until he passed in 2014. God is proud! We will never understand the depth of her heart, but will definitely feel the loss in our lives. Rest in Peace, Norma/Mom. You will not be forgotten! Services will be held at St. Aloysius on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. We will celebrate her life at a reception following at 11:15 a.m. at Mama Mia's on Francis. Her final resting place will be at Holy Cross Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. for those who wish to attend. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Aloysius Catholic Church. Please visit Norma's tribute page at www.hennesseyfuneralhomes.com to leave a message of condolence for the family.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 27, 2020