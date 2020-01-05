Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norma R. LUNDEN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LUNDEN, Norma R. After a courageous battle with lung cancer, our mother, Norma Mae Rubert Lunden, 85, of Mica, WA, passed away peacefully December 26, 2019, at home surrounded by family. Norma was born September 4, 1934, in Tonasket, WA, the only child of the late Margaret and Earl Rubert. She graduated from Tonasket High School in 1952. Norma went on to study at Whitworth College and Kinman Business University in Spokane. She went to work for Ryerson Steel in Spokane where she met Gene Lunden. On August 17, 1957, Norma married Gene Edward Lunden, Sr., in Tonasket, Washington. She was an active member of the Valleyford Community Church and the Towne and Country Iris Society. Norma enjoyed gardening, tending to her many iris, and family. She was also a great fan of Gonzaga Basketball, watching as many games as she could. Even keeping her own player stats. She is survived by her five children; son Gene (Kathy) Lunden, Jr., daughter Chris (Tedd) Fieldstad, son Steven (Melody) Lunden, son Brad (Anne) Lunden, daughter Janna (Mike) Saeger, 13 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren. Mom was preceded in death by her husband Gene and infant daughters. We would like to especially thank those that, in addition to family, helped Mom with her journey, Lorrie Engle and Hospice of Spokane. A service will be held January 19 at 3:00 p.m. at the Valleyford Community Church in Valleyford, Washington. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a memorial donation to the Valleyford Community Church on Norma's behalf.

LUNDEN, Norma R. After a courageous battle with lung cancer, our mother, Norma Mae Rubert Lunden, 85, of Mica, WA, passed away peacefully December 26, 2019, at home surrounded by family. Norma was born September 4, 1934, in Tonasket, WA, the only child of the late Margaret and Earl Rubert. She graduated from Tonasket High School in 1952. Norma went on to study at Whitworth College and Kinman Business University in Spokane. She went to work for Ryerson Steel in Spokane where she met Gene Lunden. On August 17, 1957, Norma married Gene Edward Lunden, Sr., in Tonasket, Washington. She was an active member of the Valleyford Community Church and the Towne and Country Iris Society. Norma enjoyed gardening, tending to her many iris, and family. She was also a great fan of Gonzaga Basketball, watching as many games as she could. Even keeping her own player stats. She is survived by her five children; son Gene (Kathy) Lunden, Jr., daughter Chris (Tedd) Fieldstad, son Steven (Melody) Lunden, son Brad (Anne) Lunden, daughter Janna (Mike) Saeger, 13 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren. Mom was preceded in death by her husband Gene and infant daughters. We would like to especially thank those that, in addition to family, helped Mom with her journey, Lorrie Engle and Hospice of Spokane. A service will be held January 19 at 3:00 p.m. at the Valleyford Community Church in Valleyford, Washington. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a memorial donation to the Valleyford Community Church on Norma's behalf. Published in Spokesman-Review on Jan. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close