Ball & Dodd Funeral Home
5100 West Wellesley Ave
Spokane, WA 99205
(509) 328-5620
Memorial service
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Ball & Dodd Funeral Home
5100 West Wellesley Ave
Spokane, WA 99205
Norma R. MERCER


1928 - 2019
MERCER, Norma R. Norma passed away September 30th, 2019 at age 91 in Port Orchard, WA. Born May 27, 1928 to Norman and Frances (Johns) Hill. One of fifteen children, her early childhood was spent in Kendrick, ID until her family moved to Clarkston, WA where she attended school. She met Earl Mercer on a blind date in Lewiston, ID and married in 1950. Her most important job was homemaker and mother. Chocolate chip cookies, huckleberry pancakes, pickles and wonderful family dinners. Her greatest pride were her children and grandchildren. She truly was the glue that bound our family together. Survived by her five children, Marilyn McLaglen, Pete (Denise) Mercer, Greg (Evie) Mercer, ZoAnn Mercer and Kelly (Carl) Mercer-Milich; thirteen grandchildren, Kristi, Rob, Megan, Michael, Erin, Nicole, Isaiah, Alaina, Lindsey, Greg, Brooklyn, Amara and Logan; eighteen-and-one-half great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Preceded in death by her husband Earl, daughter Kathy Cummings and her fourteen siblings; Garth, Gerald, Eleanor, Enid, Helen, Charles (Bob), Kenneth, Aloea, Junia, Paul, Clair (Pete), Doris (Tiss), Jean and Jeanette. Our comfort is knowing we will see you again. We will love and remember you always. Rest in peace "Mom" "Gram" your work here is done. A Memorial Celebration will be held Sunday, October 13th, 2:00 p.m. at Ball and Dodd Funeral Home, located at 5100 W. Wellesley, Spokane, WA.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 9, 2019
