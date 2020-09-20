KULM, Normadine L. (Age 97) Normadine L. Kulm, age 97, passed away on Friday September, 11 2020 in Spokane Valley, Washington. Normadine was born on January 4, 1923 in Rosalia, Washington to John D. King and Lottie L. (Wolfe) King. When Normadine was a very little girl, the family moved to Ritzville, Washington. Normadine attended School in Ritzville and graduated with the class of 1941. She was always proud to be a graduate of Ritzville High School. In October of 1942 Normadine married Lawrence F. Koch. One son, Larry F. Koch was born of that marriage. Lawrence F. Koch was killed January 6, 1945 in World War ll while serving on a battle ship. In May of 1947, Normadine married Albert D. Kulm. This marriage brought about two more sons, Gale R. Kulm and Gerald A. Kulm. As the boys were growing up, Normadine was a very good and dedicated stay at home mom and wife. When the boys got older she needed more to do so she worked many years for Rummer's clothing store. Normadine also liked and was very good at bowling and she also did her share of golfing too. After Albert passed away, she began going to Arizona for the winters. She enjoyed it so much she bought a mobile home to go to in the winter. When it became too hard to keep up two homes and drive back and forth, she sold her mobile home in Arizona to her sister-in-law who was still going to Arizona. Later on Normadine decided she was tired of taking care of the house and yard so she moved to Orchard Crest in Spokane Valley, Washington in June of 2015. She very much enjoyed her time there and was always able to live on the independent side. Normadine was preceded in death by her parents, John and Lottie King, Sister Jacqueline Kulm, husbands Lawrence F. Koch (World Warll), Albert D. Kulm, and sons Gale R. Kulm and Gerald Albert Kulm (Vietnam). She is survived by one son, Larry L. Koch, of Ritzville, Washington. She is also survived by five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren. At Normadine's request, there will be no services, only a private family burial. Charitable donations can be made to the Ritzville VFW or to Adams County Pet Rescue. Danekas Funeral of Ritzville, Washington is handling arrangements.



