BAILEY, Norm 1930 - 2020 Norman Eugene Bailey, lifelong Ewan area rancher, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane after a fall at his St. John residence. He was three weeks from his 90th birthday. Viewing at the funeral home for family and friends will be Saturday and Sunday from 2 to 4 each day at Bruning Funeral Home, Colfax. A graveside service will be Monday, August 10th, at 10:00 AM in the St. John Cemetery. Norman was born September 15, 1930 at the family ranch near Rock Lake to George and Lola Harwood Bailey. He was the middle child of five in the family and grew up with his three brothers and one sister. He helped around the ranch from an early age and learned a solid work ethic that he carried throughout his life. Early learning years were at the Ewan School and from the 9th grade he attended St. John High School, graduating in 1949. He enjoyed many sports in school but especially loved basketball, football and boxing. He entered in the U.S. Army and served from 1951 1953 during the Korean Conflict. He saw duty as a guard in a POW camp and also worked as a heavy equipment operator. Following his honorable discharge from the Army, Norm returned to St. John and worked as a ranch hand for D.I. Hopkins. He offered a ride home to a restaurant waitress in Rosalia one evening and a relationship started to bloom. He married Alice Arlene Littleton of Rosalia in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho on December 16, 1954. They were blessed with 65 years of marriage together. They made their home near Ewan on the cattle ranch and farm where Norman was born. They raised sons Keith and Brad on the ranch and the Baileys enjoyed many quality family times with kids and grandkids alike. Norm really enjoyed spending time with his family. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and could enjoy both activities readily from his own place. Shooting ground squirrels was a favorite pastime. He was quite at home on the ranch and liked to work almost more than anything else. He took great pride in his cattle and his hay ground and could often be found simply driving around his property checking the herd or mending fences. Kids gravitated toward him and he loved teaching his grandkids new things whether it was driving the tractor or lawnmower or even how to ice skate. He was a good skater well into his 70s. He sold the cattle in 2000 and retired when he was 70. He and Arlene traveled some and enjoyed it, but mostly he was content to stay near the ranch and dedicated time to watch his grandkids in their sporting activities. When he was out with friends, he liked to have fun. He was a good dancer and Norm and Arlene went to many dances over the years. They moved to the Community Pride in St. John in 2019. He will be missed by many in the community; but especially by his wife of 65 years Arlene; two sons, Keith (Yvonne) Bailey of Davenport and Brad Bailey of Auburn; five grandchildren, Renell Bailey, Bryce (Becky) Bailey, Bradley (Mariann) Rose-Bailey, Nathan (Nikki) Bailey, and Tyler (Brienna) Bailey; by eight great-grandchildren, Schley, Aubrey, Elizabeth, Everett, Eliza, Braxton, Maddox, and Brayden; and by his sister, Nancy (Al) Hanneman of Cheney. He was preceded in death by his three brothers, Floyd, Lyle, and Everett, and by his parents. The family suggests memorial gifts in his memory be to the St. John EMTs or to the Rosalia Ambulance. On-line guest book is at www.bruningfuneralhome.com
.