HART, Norman Norman Hart went to be with the Lord on November 23, 2020. He was born on August 19, 1934 in Spokane, Washington to Harold and Ethel Hart. Growing up on Spokane's South Hill, his family attended First Covenant Church and were very involved. He graduated from Northwest Christian School where he met his beloved wife Carolyn. They were married for 42 years and had eight children. Carolyn died in 1995 and two years later Norm married Norma Hemming. They dated for two months and knew that God had brought them together. They have been married for 23 years. Norm and Norma loved to travel, finally deciding that Yuma, Arizona would be their winter destination for the last 15 years. They made many dear friends during that time. Norm started his career at National Cash Register. He then worked for many years as a milkman for Early Dawn Dairy. After home milk delivery became a thing of the past, he drove a truck for Darigold and retired at the age of 63, after owning his own trucking company. No one was a stranger to Norm. He never forgot a face, maybe a name but not a face! He enjoyed family above all! He dearly loved his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. The feeling was mutual! Norm was preceded in death by his brother Gary Hart; sister Julie Clemmons; wife Carolyn Hart; and youngest daughter, Marilyn Umhoefer. Norm is survived by his wife Norma; his children, Ken (Gail) Hart, Kathy (Dan) DeLaMatter, Steve (Traci) Hart, Dave (Teri) Hart, Don Hart, Karen (Terry) Orrin, Kevin Hart and stepson Chris (Evelyn) Hemming; and his grandchildren Kristen, Laura, Josh, Aaron, John, Katie, Matthew, Brandon, Derek, Mandy, Jeff, Sean, Ashley, Jason and step-grandchildren Jonathan and Gavin. He also has eight great-grandchildren with more to come. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Northwest Christian Schools, Inc. To view and sign Norm's online guestbook, please visit www.lauerfuneral.com
