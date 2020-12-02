1/1
Norman HART
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HART, Norman Norman Hart went to be with the Lord on November 23, 2020. He was born on August 19, 1934 in Spokane, Washington to Harold and Ethel Hart. Growing up on Spokane's South Hill, his family attended First Covenant Church and were very involved. He graduated from Northwest Christian School where he met his beloved wife Carolyn. They were married for 42 years and had eight children. Carolyn died in 1995 and two years later Norm married Norma Hemming. They dated for two months and knew that God had brought them together. They have been married for 23 years. Norm and Norma loved to travel, finally deciding that Yuma, Arizona would be their winter destination for the last 15 years. They made many dear friends during that time. Norm started his career at National Cash Register. He then worked for many years as a milkman for Early Dawn Dairy. After home milk delivery became a thing of the past, he drove a truck for Darigold and retired at the age of 63, after owning his own trucking company. No one was a stranger to Norm. He never forgot a face, maybe a name but not a face! He enjoyed family above all! He dearly loved his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. The feeling was mutual! Norm was preceded in death by his brother Gary Hart; sister Julie Clemmons; wife Carolyn Hart; and youngest daughter, Marilyn Umhoefer. Norm is survived by his wife Norma; his children, Ken (Gail) Hart, Kathy (Dan) DeLaMatter, Steve (Traci) Hart, Dave (Teri) Hart, Don Hart, Karen (Terry) Orrin, Kevin Hart and stepson Chris (Evelyn) Hemming; and his grandchildren Kristen, Laura, Josh, Aaron, John, Katie, Matthew, Brandon, Derek, Mandy, Jeff, Sean, Ashley, Jason and step-grandchildren Jonathan and Gavin. He also has eight great-grandchildren with more to come. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Northwest Christian Schools, Inc. To view and sign Norm's online guestbook, please visit www.lauerfuneral.com. Deer Park's Lauer Funeral Home

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lauer Funeral Home
204 N Main St
Deer Park, WA 99006
(509) 276-7000
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved