Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norman J. NIMEY. View Sign Service Information Garden City Funeral Home 1705 West Broadway Missoula , MT 59808 (406)-543-4190 Send Flowers Obituary

NIMEY, Norman J. (Age 91) Norman J. Nimey aka Stud Muffin and Stormin' Norman age 91 of Missoula passed away March 16, 2020 at his home of natural causes. He was born October 28, 1928 in Spokane, WA. Norman graduated from high school in Troy, MT and was then drafted in to the Army in 1950 during the Korean War. In 1957 he married his wife of 62 years Anna. Norman had 46 years of service with Great Northern/BNSF and drove for Enterprise for 19 years. He enjoyed his work, his family and spending time with numerous friends especially his best friends Don Rogers and the late Owen Waletzko, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Norman is preceded in death by his parents as well as two brothers; Larry and Michael and several other family members. Survivors include his loving wife and soul mate of 62 years, two daughters; Theresa (Dan) Morley and Michelle (Mike) Olson, grandchildren David (Susie) Morley, Christine Larid, Thomas Morley and Michael (Katherine) Olson; sister-in-law Patricia; and five great-grandchildren as well as three sisters Kathy, Nancy and Barbie and many nieces and nephews and cousins. A celebration of life will be held later this summer. The family suggests memorials be made to the Missoula firefighters and Missoula police department. With special thanks to Cpt Kelley Conner of the Missoula Fire Department and Cpt. Malone and Rachel of the Missoula police department.

NIMEY, Norman J. (Age 91) Norman J. Nimey aka Stud Muffin and Stormin' Norman age 91 of Missoula passed away March 16, 2020 at his home of natural causes. He was born October 28, 1928 in Spokane, WA. Norman graduated from high school in Troy, MT and was then drafted in to the Army in 1950 during the Korean War. In 1957 he married his wife of 62 years Anna. Norman had 46 years of service with Great Northern/BNSF and drove for Enterprise for 19 years. He enjoyed his work, his family and spending time with numerous friends especially his best friends Don Rogers and the late Owen Waletzko, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Norman is preceded in death by his parents as well as two brothers; Larry and Michael and several other family members. Survivors include his loving wife and soul mate of 62 years, two daughters; Theresa (Dan) Morley and Michelle (Mike) Olson, grandchildren David (Susie) Morley, Christine Larid, Thomas Morley and Michael (Katherine) Olson; sister-in-law Patricia; and five great-grandchildren as well as three sisters Kathy, Nancy and Barbie and many nieces and nephews and cousins. A celebration of life will be held later this summer. The family suggests memorials be made to the Missoula firefighters and Missoula police department. With special thanks to Cpt Kelley Conner of the Missoula Fire Department and Cpt. Malone and Rachel of the Missoula police department. Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close