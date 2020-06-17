KENNEDY, Norman Lee Norman Kennedy, a man with bright blue eyes, a wink and smile, and a joke for every occasion, passed away on Saturday, June 13th, 2020. Born June 20, 1931 in Lewiston, ID and raised in Nez Perce. After high school, Norman attended the University of Idaho where he joined the Army ROTC. In 1949, he graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Education and a commission as a 2nd Lt in the US Army. He served his tour of duty in Germany as part of The Big Red 1. When Norman returned to the United States, he taught Vo.Ag at the High School in Fairfield. While teaching there, he met the love of his life, Clara. They married in 1960 and spent 60 amazing years together. This included raising four daughters in Pullman, WA, teaching Vo.Ag at Pullman High and earning his Masters degree at Washington State University. Norman was an accomplished drummer and was in many bands including: The Kennedy Orchestra, The Lindstrom Kids, and The Snake River Six. For many years, he was known as Harrison's answer to Charlie Watts. In 1987, Norman and Clara retired. They spent the next 33 years fulfilling their dream of splitting their time between Lake Coeur d'Alene and traveling the world. They visited all 50 states and many countries. Norman was preceded in death by his parents Ralph and Blanche. He is survived by his wife and constant companion, Clara. His daughters Glenda (Larry), LeAnna (Paul), Karla (Jeff) and Dona (Michael). FIve grandchildren: Kennedy, Riley, Pasadena, Cole and Anthony. And his sister, Elaine Scott. Plus, many nephews, nieces and friends. He had the most amazing life with a family and friends who loved him dearly. We will miss him greatly! The world has lost one of the best! Due to COVID-19 the memorial service is pending.



