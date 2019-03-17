Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norman R. and Janet M. BONNETT. View Sign

BONNETT, Norman R. "Stormin' Norman" "Pops" BONNETT, Janet M. (Christensen) "Mamo" Norman R. Bonnett passed away surrounded by his family on March 1, 2019. On March 7, 2019, God called his wife of almost 63 years, Janet, to be by her husband's side. The love they shared was an inspiration to all who knew and loved them. Their sudden passing has left a void in the lives of so many. Norm was born in Elk, WA in 1937 to Irva and Addie. The family moved to Spokane, WA when Norm was young. Janet was born in Spokane, WA in 1938 to Engolph and Hazel Christensen. They both attended Arlington School and Rogers High School. They met at 11 and 12 years old and spent the rest of their lives together. They married March 20, 1956. Their sons, Norman R. Bonnett, Jr. and Cameron M. Bonnett, enjoyed many adventures together. They loved to go camping and riding motorcycles at Priest Lake with the Christensen Family. Jan and Helen would drink Oly Stubbies while cooking over the fire. Norm's greatest passion was racing cars and building hot rod Fords from the early 70s and 80s while Janet made pizza and goodies for the gang in the garage. He would do anything to go to the race track often just to get into a good old fist fight after the race. The whole family would attend the races together to watch Cam race the cars Norm spent all hours working on but Janet was their biggest fan. They loved taking the motorhome to Arizona and area casinos where Janet often won back all of the money Norman lost. Norm worked with Del Barnet, Vern Ziegler and his brothers on many building projects in the Spokane area and was a member of the Carpenter's Union most of his life. They started their own home building company and built many homes in the Spokane area. Norm would frame houses all day and pour and finish the basement floors at night. He began Formco Forms with John Inch in the late 1960s and as sole owner, worked pouring concrete every day while Janet ran the office. They never retired and worked right to the day they were called home. Norm and Jan are survived by their sons, Norman (DeDee) and Cameron (Linda); grandchildren, Tyler and Kyra (Levi) Dalnes, Brad (Jenni), Bryan (Erika) and Chana (Eric) Owens; great-grandchildren, Cadence, Aiden, Ella and Mason; brother, Lloyd Christensen and sister Cheryl Bonnett and Harry Burger; as well as many much-loved nieces, nephews and family. They were loved by so many who felt like they were part of the family and had what can only be described as their own Fan Club. Pops (AKA "I'll be there") was well-known for his longwinded stories and loved being around people. His loud voice, which you could hear a block away, earned him the name "Stormin' Norman". He had a legendary love of hot dogs, fast snowmobiles, McDonald's morning coffee time, the Sportsman Café and his cat, Charlie. Mamo Janet dedicated her life to caring for her husband, children and grandchildren. She was the best pool player and basketball player in the neighborhood and could not wait for Saturday morning, so she could challenge all who came over. She was an avid reader, collector of Beanie Babies and cats. She liked lobster, WWF Wrestling, celebrating Halloween and was an avid Gonzaga Basketball fan. A celebration of life and reception in honor of Norm and Janet will be held on June 8, 2019 at the home of Cam and Linda Bonnett in Mead, WA at 2pm. Car pool or Uber is recommended.

