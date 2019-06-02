Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norman R. and Janet M. Bonnett. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BONNETT, Norman R. "Stormin' Norman" "Pops" November 20, 1937 March 1, 2019 BONNETT, Janet M. (Christensen) "Mamo" August 24, 1938 March 7, 2019 Norm and Janet met in grade school and were inseparable throughout the rest of their lives. They would have been married 63 years on March 31. Now together forever, they leave behind so many who loved them and were inspired by their love. Their joint obituary appeared March 17th and 20th, 2019. A celebration of life will be held in their honor on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 2pm at the home of Cameron and Linda Bonnett. Please join family and friends in lifting a hotdog and an Oly beer to toast their new beginning together and tell stories about their most legendary life together. Carpool or Uber is encouraged.

BONNETT, Norman R. "Stormin' Norman" "Pops" November 20, 1937 March 1, 2019 BONNETT, Janet M. (Christensen) "Mamo" August 24, 1938 March 7, 2019 Norm and Janet met in grade school and were inseparable throughout the rest of their lives. They would have been married 63 years on March 31. Now together forever, they leave behind so many who loved them and were inspired by their love. Their joint obituary appeared March 17th and 20th, 2019. A celebration of life will be held in their honor on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 2pm at the home of Cameron and Linda Bonnett. Please join family and friends in lifting a hotdog and an Oly beer to toast their new beginning together and tell stories about their most legendary life together. Carpool or Uber is encouraged. Published in Spokesman-Review on June 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close