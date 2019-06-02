BONNETT, Norman R. "Stormin' Norman" "Pops" November 20, 1937 March 1, 2019 BONNETT, Janet M. (Christensen) "Mamo" August 24, 1938 March 7, 2019 Norm and Janet met in grade school and were inseparable throughout the rest of their lives. They would have been married 63 years on March 31. Now together forever, they leave behind so many who loved them and were inspired by their love. Their joint obituary appeared March 17th and 20th, 2019. A celebration of life will be held in their honor on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 2pm at the home of Cameron and Linda Bonnett. Please join family and friends in lifting a hotdog and an Oly beer to toast their new beginning together and tell stories about their most legendary life together. Carpool or Uber is encouraged.
Published in Spokesman-Review on June 2, 2019