TURNER, Norman S. (Age 86) Norman S. Turner, of Spokane, WA passed away on September 9, 2019, with his beloved wife by his side. Norm was born in Brainerd, MN to Oliver Jay and Hazel Turner on February 22, 1933, the fifth of six children. Norm enjoyed playing football and baseball as a young man. He also enjoyed bowling, fishing, and bird watching. He was an avid elk hunter. In the early sixties, Norm met Pat Kelly of Spokane, WA and by 1969 they were married and stayed married for over 50 years. In their younger years, they enjoyed travelling the country. Norm and Pat also enjoyed spending time in Spokane, at home, enjoying one another's company and visiting their cabin on Cocolalla Lake in Idaho. Once or twice a year, they would travel to Newport Beach, Oregon to see the ocean, go clam digging, search for rocks and seashells, and enjoy the coast's seafood. Norm was a lifetime Journeyman Lineman, Line Foreman and worked for Washington Water Power Company, now Avista for 38 years. Norm is survived by his loving wife, Pat and by his brother, Bill and his wife, Barb. He was preceded in death by both his parents, his brothers George, Gerald, Frank and his sister, Virginia Heard. Norm will be deeply missed by not only his wife, but by his nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. A Graveside Interment will be held on Monday, September 16, 2019, beginning at 2:30pm at Fairmont Memorial Park in Spokane, WA. Please visit www.hennesseyfuneralhomes.com to leave your condolences on Norm's online tribute page.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Sept. 15, 2019