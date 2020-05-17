Norman Stephen BERGLUND
BERGLUND, Norman Stephen (Age 89) It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Norman Stephen Berglund on February 14, 2020. Norman was born on January 7, 1931 in Divide, OR. He is predeceased by his wife Leila V. Berglund. Norman is survived by his son Stephen and his daughter Cindy Courtemanche, husband Gilbert Courtemanche; his grandchildren Paul Brown, fiancée Andrea Parish, and Cristina Brown, fiancé Cameron Kelly, grandson, Austin Brown; three great-grand- daughters, Arianna, Alloriana, and Emily. Also numerous nephews, nieces; great-nephews and nieces; cousins, as well as, extended family. He was a Veteran of the Korean War, involved in Boy Scouts of America and served as president of the Garfield PTA. He loved working around children and family was very important to him. He touched many people over his life and will never be forgotten Services will be held at Heritage Funeral Home at 508 North Government Way, Spokane, WA 99224 on Friday, May 22, 2020. Viewing from 9:00am -10:45 followed by a funeral service at 11:00am. Graveside at 12:30pm at Spokane-Cheney Memorial Gardens.

Published in Spokesman-Review on May 17, 2020.
