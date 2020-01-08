ARP, Norman Thomas Norman Thomas Arp (age 90) of Ritzville, Washington was called home on New Years Eve morning. Norman was born on April 18, 1929 in Calgary Alberta, Canada to Emil (Shorty) and Jean Arp. Having a dual citizenship, Norman came to the United States to establish his US citizenship and joined the Army. He served in the Army Corp of Engineers and was stationed in Panama. In 1969, he moved the family to Ritzville, Washington where he continued his life-time career with the Washington State Department of Transportation, where he stayed until retirement in 1992. Norman had an unquestionable work ethic, solid faith, love of his country, had many good friends and acquaintances, however, he held his family closest. His final message is to "Go have a cold one and think of me" and to remember that "A promise made is a debt unpaid". Norman is preceded in death by his parents, sister Jean Anderson; his wife Ventura, his wife Donna; sons Norman Thomas Arp Jr. and Norman Steven Arp; daughters Norma Jean Arp and Mary Gonzales. He is survived by his children: Chris (Lora) Arp; Valerie (Matthew) Ocampo; Shelley Kramer (Keith Laufer); Sandra Hutchison; and Kevin Arp, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and special friend Nikki Jones. Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 10th at 2:00 pm at St. Agnes Church in Ritzville. A reception will be held downstairs immediately following interment. Viewing will be on Thursday, January 9th from 9am to 5 pm at Danekas Funeral Home in Ritzville. Rosary will be held at St. Agnes at 6 pm also on the 9th.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jan. 8, 2020