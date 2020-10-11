AMOS, Norvell Charles Norvell Charles Amos was born on October 16, 2004 in Stockton, California to Kathryn and Charles Amos. Norvell attended El Dorado Elementary in Stockton, CA, where he spent most of his life. He loved spending time with his family, joking around, and playing video games. He also loved hanging out with his cousin Terry, nephew Prince Carter and watching scary movies. He has joined his grandma Vivian King, great-grandma Barbra Grant and his uncle Norvell Jones in paradise. Norvell leaves behind his grandma Boosie of Stockton, CA and his grandpa Alex McNack of Spokane, WA. He also leaves behind brothers Roger, Alex, Charles Jr., Brandon, DeanTe, Kyron, Kashmoney, Hosea, and Jarron, sisters: Rameshia, Courtney, Stacey, Ayesha, Kyraira, Diamond, Sharonda, and Latoya, and a host of nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts, and all of his cousins that he loved.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store