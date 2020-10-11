1/2
Norvell Charles AMOS
2004 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norvell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
AMOS, Norvell Charles Norvell Charles Amos was born on October 16, 2004 in Stockton, California to Kathryn and Charles Amos. Norvell attended El Dorado Elementary in Stockton, CA, where he spent most of his life. He loved spending time with his family, joking around, and playing video games. He also loved hanging out with his cousin Terry, nephew Prince Carter and watching scary movies. He has joined his grandma Vivian King, great-grandma Barbra Grant and his uncle Norvell Jones in paradise. Norvell leaves behind his grandma Boosie of Stockton, CA and his grandpa Alex McNack of Spokane, WA. He also leaves behind brothers Roger, Alex, Charles Jr., Brandon, DeanTe, Kyron, Kashmoney, Hosea, and Jarron, sisters: Rameshia, Courtney, Stacey, Ayesha, Kyraira, Diamond, Sharonda, and Latoya, and a host of nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts, and all of his cousins that he loved.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ball & Dodd Funeral Home
5100 West Wellesley Ave
Spokane, WA 99205
5093285620
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved