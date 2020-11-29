BROCK, Octavia Dorcia (Oster) Our beloved Octavia Dorcia Brock (Oster), known as "Tavie" or "TT" to most, passed away unexpectedly on November 16 from a heart attack. She was a loving, generous and fun wife, stepmother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. Tavie was born and raised in Spokane, WA, but has friends all over the country from her time living in Seattle, Coeur d'Alene, Tucson, Walhalla and Williston. Many remember her from her custom bath and body products store in Washington and Idaho, Lotions & Potions. Later in life, she reunited with her former boyfriend from when she was 19 years old after bumping into each other while both living in North Dakota. They got married on Cinco de Mayo in 2017. Tavie is survived by her husband and best friend, Nicholas Brock; three stepchildren, Ashley Gort (Phillip), Ian Brock and Braxton Brock; mother and stepfather, Lorrie (Pirello) and John Robideaux; mother- and father-in-law, Loyal and Valerie Brock; sister, Ashli Alberty Gibson; five brothers-in-law; one sister-in-law; seven nephews and three nieces. A small memorial will be held at a later date.



