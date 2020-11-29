1/1
Octavia Dorcia (Oster) BROCK
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Octavia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BROCK, Octavia Dorcia (Oster) Our beloved Octavia Dorcia Brock (Oster), known as "Tavie" or "TT" to most, passed away unexpectedly on November 16 from a heart attack. She was a loving, generous and fun wife, stepmother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. Tavie was born and raised in Spokane, WA, but has friends all over the country from her time living in Seattle, Coeur d'Alene, Tucson, Walhalla and Williston. Many remember her from her custom bath and body products store in Washington and Idaho, Lotions & Potions. Later in life, she reunited with her former boyfriend from when she was 19 years old after bumping into each other while both living in North Dakota. They got married on Cinco de Mayo in 2017. Tavie is survived by her husband and best friend, Nicholas Brock; three stepchildren, Ashley Gort (Phillip), Ian Brock and Braxton Brock; mother and stepfather, Lorrie (Pirello) and John Robideaux; mother- and father-in-law, Loyal and Valerie Brock; sister, Ashli Alberty Gibson; five brothers-in-law; one sister-in-law; seven nephews and three nieces. A small memorial will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved