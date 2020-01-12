|
CARLSON, O. Marguerite (Age 95) Olga Marguerite (Petrich) Carlson was born in Aurora, Minnesota on April 20, 1924 on Easter Sunday. She moved to Crosby at a year old with her parents John and Mary and sisters' Matilda, Mary and brother Fred. She attended Crosby-Ironton High School and graduated in 1941. She had many leads in her school plays, was in choir, a sextet and assistant drum major in band and she loved to dance. After graduation she attended Minneapolis Business College. She went to work for the Minneapolis Star Journal for a time then decided to "go west" to Spokane, Washington. In 1944 she went to work for Washington Water Power and joined the USO Club during WWII. She met Russ Andre Mercury, band leader and musician at the USO Club in 1945, later marrying in 1946. They had three children, Marc, Laurel, and David. After a 16 year marriage they divorced and she went to work for the Spokane County Assessor's office, Clerk's office and the Superior Court from 1961-2 until her retirement 25 years later. She met Richard Carlson and was married in 1965 for 50 1/2 years until his death in May 2016. During that time she was a member of the Jaqueline Kennedy Women's Democratic Club and was Precinct Committee Woman and campaigned for Rosellini, Foley and Magnuson to name a few. She also belonged to the Spokane Women's Club for years and helped to place the building on the historic register. She was also an avid golfer with her husband. Together they helped feed the homeless for years through Our Lady of Lourdes Church. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:30 pm, Friday, January 17, 2020 at Touchmark Retirement Home at 2929 S. Waterford Drive, on the 2nd floor in the Forum Room. To leave an online condolence to Margae's family, please visit our website at www.HennesseyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jan. 12, 2020