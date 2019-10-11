Guest Book View Sign Service Information Service 12:00 PM Loon Lake Community Church Send Flowers Obituary

SEAGLE, Oliver Nikolas Oliver Nikolas Seagle son, brother, grandson, nephew and friend - died on Saturday, October 5, 2019. He was born in Vancouver, WA on April 28, 1998, the son of Heather Hulett and Dean Seagle. Oliver gradu- ated in 2016 from Mary Walker High School in Springdale, WA where he was active in the drama department and was part of many of Mrs. Shelton's productions. He enjoyed staying in touch with this favorite teacher. He was an active member of the Springdale community, volunteering many hours helping the Frontier Days Rodeo Association in the cook shack and Camas Valley Grange with set up and clean up for events. Oliver was blessed to have "three" Mother figures, his Mother, Heather; his Aunt, Kiki (Kari); and his beloved Nanee, (Debi McCain). He had lifelong friends that accepted him at face value, Warne, Dale, and Brandon. Oliver was the rock for his brothers Cody, Logan, and Wyatt, and his cousins Bailee and Morgan who were more like his sisters, he always gave them his opinion, advice, love, and a hard time whenever he felt they needed to hear it. Oliver had a love and affinity for animals. It seemed that every animal was drawn to him and him to them. Often he could be found with an animal within reach. He enjoyed listening to a variety of music, video voiceover productions that included animation, playing piano by ear, playing the dark game with his brothers and his Dad, quiet dinners with his Mom and Stepdad, hugs and long talks with his Nanee, and the Oregon Coast. Oliver didn't always have a lot to say, but his extreme quick wit and sense of humor spoke for itself. Oliver is survived by his parents Heather Hulett and Stepfather Patrick of Colbert, WA and Dean Seagle (Angie) of Bellingham, WA; his younger brothers Cody, Logan and Wyatt, and stepsiblings Nevaeh, Shaelin, and Colton. He also leaves his grandparents Debi McCain of Mead WA, and Bob and Anita Seagle of Trout Lake, WA, Stand in Grandfather, Sam Powell of Ford, Special Grandmother, Neva Hutchinson of Salem, OR, Step Grandparents Brad (Patti) Hulett of Colbert, WA, Great Grandmother Donna Ulep of Corvallis, OR, and aunts and uncles: Kari (Steve) Miller, Steffan Clausen, Kerri Smith , Christophe (Sheryl) Seagle, Leonard (Peri) Schilling, and Diane (Jeff) Davis, God Father Nathan Johnston and many cousins: Bailee, Morgan, Ethan, Everett, Levi, Brian, Courtney, Colton, Brennan, Ryan, Landon, Amber Joy, David, Jeremiah, Olivia, and Wynton. He is preceded in death by his grandfather Roy McCain and Great-Grandfather John Ulep. A service will be held at Loon Lake Community Church on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 12:00pm. Potluck to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to your local animal shelter in memory of Oliver. Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 11, 2019

