BENNETT, Ollie Joe (Age 82) Ollie was born in Johnson, Arkansas on October 24, 1936 to Ollie and Fannie Bennett and passed away August 29, 2019 in Spokane Valley, WA. Ollie is survived by his sons Joseph (Jill), Scott (Karen), and Steven (Kendel); five grandchildren, Cassi, Kali, Chelsea, Brianna, and Trevor, all of Spokane. A memorial service will be held on October 19, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Dishman Baptist Church, 315 N. Argonne Rd., Spokane Valley, WA 99212. In lieu of cards and flowers, a donation to Ollie's memorial fund at Dishman Baptist Church is suggested. As he loved the Lord, and his Church Family.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Sept. 22, 2019