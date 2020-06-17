STUENKEL, Omar Theodore Omar Theodore Stuenkel, a resident of Park Place, Spokane Valley, WA died on June 12, 2020. He was born near Concordia, MO on July 20, 1920. His education was in Lutheran schools and colleges. He graduated from Concordia Seminary, St. Louis, and was ordained a Lutheran pastor in Dayton, WA in 1945. On February 5 of that year he had married Elaine Schulz of Faribault, MN who preceded him in death in 1977. Their union resulted in four children: David Carl (and Judy), Omar T. Jr. (and Joy), Rita Marie (and Dennis Schmidt), and Edward Lewis (and Mary Beth). In November 1979 Omar married Pearl Rueber of Owatonna, MN. Her children Lynn (and Kerwin) Palan and Roger became cherished step-children. Omar has nine grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren plus two step grandchildren, six step great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren. After his pastoral service in Dayton, WA Omar successively served Concordia College, Portland, OR; Calvary Church, Portland, OR; Zion Church, Fairbanks, AK (as founding pastor); the Lutheran Witness, St. Louis, MO; Lutheran Church of the Covenant, Maple Heights, OH; Prairie Church, Eden Prairie, MN; and , concomitantly, as an editor at Augsburg Publishing House, Minneapolis, MN. After retirement in 1986 he served as interim pastor at various times at Trinity Church, Owatonna; Oakland Church, Oakland; and Trinity Church, Albert Lea; all in Minnesota. Omar is the author of several books and many articles and sermon studies published by Concordia Publishing House, St. Louis and by Augsburg Publishing House, Minneapolis. He was an avid reader, a good gardener, and eager fisherman and small game hunter. For 17 years he and his wife, Pearl, owned a lake cottage in northern Minnesota. After retirement they lived successively in Owatonna, MN; Bella Vista, AR; and Coeur d'Alene, ID and Spokane Valley, WA. Omar is survived by all his children, step-children, and their descendants. He was preceded in death by his first wife Elaine, his second wife Pearl, and his six brothers and sister. A memorial service will be held July 18 at Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault, MN in which city he will be laid to rest at Meadow Lawn Cemetery beside his first wife. Thanks be to God for his mercy in Christ.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store