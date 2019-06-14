Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Omer Gail MARLOW. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MARLOW, Omer Gail Omer Gail Marlow passed away on June 03, 2019 from heart failure. Gail was 94 years old. Gail was born October 23, 1924 in Spokane, WA to his parents Jack and Myrtle Marlow. He served in World War II before returning home from the war to marry Edna Thornbrue, his wife of 61 years. Gail retired from NAPA auto parts as the regional manager for Spokane. A longtime resident of Chattaroy, Gail served his community for many years as a Shriner and as a long serving member of the Chattaroy Volunteer Fire Department. Gail was known by all as a kind and generous man. He was a loving husband and father, a caring member of his community and dear friend to everyone who knew him. Gail is survived by his daughters Candy Minden and Terry Marlow; six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Gail is preceded in death by his wife, Edna; his brother, Jack Marlow; his sister, Rae Morris; his son, Larry Marlow; and his daughter, Christie Cummins. Services will be held at the Sunset Chapel in Fairmount Memorial Park on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 3pm with a graveside service to follow. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Gail's life. In lieu of flowers, please donate to - Spokane.

