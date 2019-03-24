Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ora "Allene" LIGHTLEY. View Sign

LIGHTLEY, Ora "Allene" (Age 90) Ora "Allene" Lightley passed away March 20, 2019 in Spokane Valley, WA. She was born December 9, 1928 in Alicia, AR. Her husband, Robert Lightley, preceded her in death in 2017 and her parents, Benjamin A. and Oma Raney and her brother, Arley Raney preceded her in death as well. Her children, Ron (Sue) Lightley, Jan (Jim) Thacker, Bob (Kim) Lightley, and grandchildren, Jay (Shayne) Thacker, Jamie Thacker, Jayne (Trevor) Blackwell, Ty Lightley and Sarah Lightley as well as six great-grandchildren, Connor, Claire, Chloe, James, Brody and Mya will have her in their hearts forever. Ora worked at Safeway in Omak and Richland. She loved family and watched her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren play sports. She also loved golf and at one time was the club champion at Canyon Lakes Golf Course in Kennewick. Ora made friends in every walk of life because she loved people and her joy for life was infectious. There will be a service at the Washington State Veteran's Cemetery in Medical Lake, WA at a later date.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 24, 2019

